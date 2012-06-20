* Conservative-led coalition agreed, cabinet posts unclear
* PASOK, Democratic Left to provide backing, not top leaders
* New government to seek revision to austerity package
By George Georgiopoulos and Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, June 20 A conservative-led government
took power in Greece on Wednesday promising to negotiate softer
terms on its harsh international bailout, help the people regain
their dignity and steer the country through its biggest crisis
for four decades.
The swearing-in of Antonis Samaras as prime minister after
elections last Sunday ended weeks of uncertainty that rattled
financial markets and threatened to push near-bankrupt Greece
out of the euro zone.
Samaras, a Harvard-educated economist from a prominent Greek
family, will head an alliance of his New Democracy party and
Socialist PASOK rivals - the same discredited establishment
parties which have dominated politics since 1974.
"I am fully aware how critical this time is for our nation,"
Samaras said after he was sworn in at a ceremony conducted by
robed Orthodox priests at the presidential mansion
"I know very well that Greek people are hurt and need to
regain their dignity. I know that the economy must quickly
recover to reestablish social justice and cohesion."
The coalition parties are in a race to overcome public
disgust with their records, face down an emboldened leftist
opposition that narrowly failed to win the election, and
persuade reluctant euro zone partners to ease the terms of a
bailout that has caused deep economic suffering.
The cabinet has yet to be named, although a technocrat
banker is expected to become finance minister.
Party leaders said a team would be formed to renegotiate the
terms of the hated 130 billion euro ($165 billion) rescue plan
with the European Union and IMF, setting up a showdown with the
lenders led by paymaster Germany who say they will adjust but
not re-write the document.
New Democracy and PASOK have little history of cooperation,
having alternated in office from the fall of military rule in
1974 until last year, when the economic crisis forced them to
share power in a short-lived national unity government.
Their coalition will be the first in Greece in decades with
an unrestricted mandate - last year's unity government and a
coalition that took power in 1989 both had limited powers.
The alliance will also be backed by the small Democratic
Left party, whose leader Fotis Kouvelis called on the government
"to gradually disengage from the terms of the bailout that has
bled society".
An official from one of the three parties in the coalition
said that they had agreed to name National Bank
Chairman Vassilis Rapanos as finance minister. Rapanos is an
economics professor who worked closely on reforming the economy
with a previous Socialist government.
Other ministers were expected to be named later.
HUMILIATED PEOPLE
Greece's crisis has left its people not only poorer but
feeling humiliated.
As the political leaders wrapped up talks on a government,
hundreds of Greeks - many until recently members of the
prosperous middle classes - gathered under the scorching sun in
a big park in Athens for free vegetables offered by a farmers'
association from the island of Crete.
"Not even in my worst nightmares could I imagine that I
would end up like this - waiting in line for food," said Eleni
Moshidou, 56, a mother of three unemployed sons who was fired
from a law firm when the crisis broke out in 2010.
"I feel humiliated. Our politicians brought us here."
Just over a month after an inconclusive election raised
fears that Greek would have to leave the euro zone, New
Democracy narrowly beat the radical leftist Syriza bloc that
wants to scrap the bailout deal which most Greeks blame for
worsening a recession which is in its fifth year.
Syriza promised on Wednesday to be a "combative" opposition
force that fights on behalf of Greeks struggling through wage
cuts and spending cuts that have sent unemployment to record
highs.
But the new government's first battle is likely to be with
foreign lenders as it tries to convince them to sign off on the
next instalment of aid and allow more leeway on the austerity
pledges.
PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos warned of a "big battle" in
Brussels to craft a new bailout deal that would promote growth
and contain unemployment. "The most critical issue is the
formation of the national negotiation team and ensuring that it
is successful," he told reporters.
Both PASOK and Democratic Left have refused to place senior
politicians in the cabinet and could nominate technocrats
instead, a move which potentially weakens their commitment to
the new government.
"This government will have a very short life-span. It will
disappoint expectations and its support will erode quickly,"
said independent political analyst John Loulis. "It will be a
government entirely run by New Democracy; its two smaller
partners have already weaseled their way out of it".
SUSPICIOUS
Europe's debt crisis began in Greece. Two and a half years
and four bailouts later - two of them for Greece - there is no
end in sight.
Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, remains suspicious
of Samaras, who switched from opposing the bailout when PASOK
was in power to cautious endorsement when the Socialist
government began to unravel late last year.
"What is needed is more decisiveness in swiftly implementing
the measures which have already been agreed," German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the weekly Die Zeit.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Samaras to wish him
"luck and success for the difficult work ahead of him" and to
invite him to Berlin, a German government spokesman said.
European Union officials have signalled that some
adjustments are likely to a programme that has slipped behind
target in the weeks of political uncertainty following the May
election and a deeper than expected recession.
One in five Greek workers is jobless, tens of thousands of
businesses have closed and a growing numbers of homeless are
living on the streets.
A Reuters poll showed that only three out of 19 economists
thought Greece would leave the euro zone following the
conservative victory in Sunday's election, but predicted more
economic pain ahead.