* Greek conservatives push back election deadline to April
* Conservatives give PM more time to complete debt talks
* Finmin sees elections at end-April
ATHENS, Dec 27 Greece's conservative New
Democracy party on Tuesday dropped its insistence on holding
elections as early as Feb. 19, potentially giving technocrat
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos a few more weeks to pass reforms
and get a vital debt restructuring deal.
New Democracy spokesman Yannis Michelakis said the party
could agree to an extension under certain circumstances but said
that elections would have to be held at the latest by Greek
Orthodox Easter, which falls on April 15.
"Any change to the agreed Feb. 19 deadline depends on the
debt swap talks," Michelakis told radio station Vima.
The election date had been tentatively scheduled before
Papademos was appointed last month but a crowded reform agenda
has piled pressure on the government to put back the date.
Political deadlock over the timing of the election has also
complicated efforts to reach an accord on a 130 billion euro
($170 billion) bailout plan that includes a crucial bond swap
arrangement with private sector creditors.
Papademos, a former central banker appointed to secure the
bailout agreement, is racing to complete tax, pension and
justice reforms demanded by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, debt-laden Greece's lenders.
New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras, who is leading in the
opinion polls, softened his stance after meeting Papademos on
Friday but is less willing than other members of the caretaker
coalition to extend the deadline further.
The Socialist PASOK and the far-right LAOS parties, both
members of the government backing Papademos, have already said
the prime minister should be given more time to complete his
task.
"We would have no objections if elections were held even
after Easter," PASOK spokesman Panos Beglitis told reporters on
Tuesday after a 90-minute meeting between Papademos and
Socialist leader George Papandreou.
"The government's political horizon has become clear.
Elections will take place after Easter, at the end of April,"
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told a PASOK party meeting
on Tuesday, according to a party official.
Papandreou's Socialists handed over power to Papademos last
month, after PASOK deputies refused to bear sole responsibility
for sweeping austerity measures demanded by the EU and IMF.
PASOK's opinion poll ratings have collapsed in recent months
and Papandreou may face a leadership challenge.
The timing of an election has been closely watched as
negotiations have continued between the government and banks
over a deal in which private sector lenders would accept a
nominal 50 percent cut on their holdings of Greek bonds in
return for a mix of cash and new bonds.
The arrangement is intended to cut Greece's debt by 100
billion euros, allowing it to bring its debt from 160 percent of
gross domestic product to a still huge but more manageable 120
percent by 2020.
The so-called Private Sector Involvement (PSI) forms a
central element of the overall bailout package, which Greece
urgently needs to stave off a bankruptcy that could destabilise
the entire euro zone.($1 = 0.7654 euros)