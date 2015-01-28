* Appointments signal hard line in talks with creditors
ATHENS, Jan 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras named a cabinet of anti-austerity veterans and halted
privatisation of Greece's biggest port on Tuesday, signalling he
aims to stick to election pledges despite warning shots from the
euro zone and financial markets.
Greek markets endured a second day of turmoil, with bank
shares diving and investors fearing the anti-bailout government
might be set on a collision course with the country's European
Union and IMF creditors.
Promising to reverse budget cuts and renegotiate Greece's
huge debts, Tsipras's leftist Syriza party stormed to power in
Sunday's snap election on a wave of anger against the
German-backed austerity policies that have driven up poverty and
left one in four Greek workers out of a job.
Among a team spanning the radical and more pragmatic wings
of Syriza, Tsipras named academic economist Yanis Varoufakis as
his finance minister. The defence portfolio went to Panos
Kammenos, leader of the right-wing Independent Greeks party
which is the junior partner in the Tsipras coalition.
One of the first decisions announced by the new government
was stopping the planned sale of a 67 percent stake in the
Piraeus Port Authority, agreed under its international
bailout deal for which China's Cosco Group and four
other suitors had been shortlisted.
"The Cosco deal will be reviewed to the benefit of the Greek
people," Thodoris Dritsas, the deputy minister in charge of the
shipping portfolio, told Reuters.
Syriza had announced before the election it would halt the
sale of state assets, a plank of the 240 billion-euro bailout
agreement. Stakes in the port of Thessaloniki, the
country's second biggest, along with railway operator Trainose
and rolling stock operator ROSCO are also slated to be sold.
In a separate step, the deputy minister in charge of
administrative reform, George Katrougkalos said the government
would reverse some layoffs of public sector workers, rolling
back another key bailout measure.
"It will be one of the first pieces of legislation that I
will bring in as a minister," he told Mega TV.
Varoufakis has railed against the bailouts of struggling
euro zone states as "fiscal waterboarding". But after being
sworn in, he said the government would be constructive.
"We are about to begin negotiating with our partners," he
told reporters. "It is a great challenge, but the challenge is
how to minimise social costs that were unnecessary throughout
Europe," he said.
BANK SHARES DIVE
The first meeting of the new cabinet is expected at 10.30
a.m. (0830 GMT) but already the scale of the challenges it faces
were starting to become apparent.
On the financial markets, yields on Greek three-year bonds
jumped above 14 percent. This was up four percentage points
since Sunday's vote although down from 16 percent at the
beginning of the year, before the European Central Bank
announced plans to stimulate the euro zone economy by buying
debt issued by the bloc's governments.
A dive in banking stocks pushed the Athens bourse down by
3.69 percent. Investors are worried about Greek banks'
liquidity and whether they will have continued access to ECB
funding, with an extension to the country's bailout deal with
the euro zone due to expire at the end of this month.
A German central banker warned of dire problems should the
new government call the country's aid programme into question,
jeopardising funding for the banks. "That would have fatal
consequences for Greece's financial system. Greek banks would
then lose their access to central bank money," Bundesbank board
member Joachim Nagel told Handelsblatt newspaper.
Moody's credit rating agency said uncertainty created by the
Syriza victory is negative for Greece's credit rating, adding
that it "undermines depositor confidence and has an adverse
effect on economic growth prospects".
The government's plan to negotiate a new debt deal has
already run into resistance from its euro zone peers, which fear
allowing Athens to write off some of its obligations would
encourage other troubled countries to seek similar relief.
Europe has shown a willingness to give Athens more time to
pay its debts, but has stressed it will not yield to the demands
for debt forgiveness.
On Monday the head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, warned Greeks against excessive
expectations following their emphatic vote against austerity.
"We all have to realise and the Greek people have to realise
that the major problems in the Greek economy have not
disappeared and haven't even changed overnight because of the
simple fact that an election took place," he said.
The new cabinet includes a number of lawyers, professors and
some former journalists. Former Communist politician Yannis
Dragasakis - who in the run-up to the vote demanded an
investigation into Greece's bailout - took the deputy prime
minister's role that is expected to oversee economic issues.
The government, installed within 48 hours of Sunday's win,
is expected to pursue social welfare policies such as handing
out free electricity and food stamps to the poor and cutting
heating oil prices, alongside a crackdown on tax evasion.
On the labour front, Tsipras is expected to reverse a cut to
the minimum wage and restore collective bargaining agreements
abolished under the bailout deal, as well as instituting a
5-billion-euro plan of incentives for firms to hire workers.
Syriza officials have also promised to take on business
tycoons, though in the run-up to the vote they said little about
whether they will implement earlier pledges to slap new taxes on
big Greek shipowners.
Tsipras has also promised that he will scrap unpopular
crisis-era taxes, prompting critics to question how he will be
fund planned social spending.
