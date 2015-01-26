DUBLIN Jan 26 There is some leeway to make
Greece's debt more affordable by finding a new arrangement on
the length and interest rates of its loans, Ireland's finance
minister said following a meeting of euro zone finance chiefs on
Monday.
Michael Noonan said there was a general sympathy for the
Greek people at the meeting in Brussels and a willingness to
engage with the new government but that most ministers would
like to protect the money they had already lent Athens on behalf
of their own taxpayers.
"Making debt more affordable is a better solution than
writing it off. The solution for Greece's debt problem is a new
arrangement on the length of their loans and the interest rates
to be paid and there is still some leeway even though these have
been adjusted before," Noonan told Irish broadcaster RTE.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dominic Evans)