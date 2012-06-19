ATHENS, June 19 Greek political leaders have yet
to find common ground over an unpopular bailout and a coalition
deal may not be struck until later in the week, the leader of a
small moderate leftist party said on Tuesday.
"There will be a government but I don't know if it will be
formed by tonight. I believe we will have reached an agreement
by the end of the week," Democratic Left leader Fotis Kouvelis
told reporters.
"There are still some outstanding issues regarding the
programme of the government and the terms (of the bailout) from
which Greece must disengage."
Kouvelis' party is expected to support a coalition of the
conservatives, who won Sunday's election, and the Socialists.