ATHENS May 7 The leader of Greece's
anti-bailout Left Coalition ruled out entering a coalition with
the conservative New Democracy party and said he would try to
form a government with other leftist parties.
"There cannot be a government of national salvation since
the signature of Mr. Samaras (on the bailout deal) did not bring
salvation but caused tragedy," Alexis Tsipras said after talks
with New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras on Monday.
"We're not going to let in through the window what the Greek
people kicked out the door."
Tsipras's party came in a surprise second in Sunday's
election behind New Democracy, which has been holding talks with
various parties in a bid to forge a coalition.