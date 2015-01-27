(Repeats story published on Monday, with no changes)
By Paul Taylor
LONDON Jan 26 European politicians at opposite
ends of the spectrum celebrated the election victory of Greece's
anti-austerity Syriza party on Monday, but Alexis Tsipras'
post-communist triumph is forcing mainstream leftists to
reconsider their position.
Tsipras has promised to reverse five years of "humiliation
and suffering" caused by spending cuts, the price of a
240-billion-euro bailout from international creditors. His
movement, now building a coalition with the right-wing
Independent Greeks, will reject fiscal austerity and demand the
country's foreign debt be partially written off.
That pledge poses a dilemma for mainstream social democratic
parties that signed up to policies of fiscal discipline during
the euro zone debt crisis.
They will now be assessing whether to veer further left and
try to surf the public anger that carried Syriza to power. The
alternative of sticking to fiscally orthodox policies carries a
risk of being swept away by insurgent populist parties reacting
to high unemployment and falling living standards.
"This is a slap at what I see as very right-wing economic
policy in Europe," Finnish Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja, a
Social Democrat, said of the result to Helsingin Sanomat
newspaper.
Greece's traditional centre-left party Pasok, which helped
implement the country's bailout programme -- the biggest in
history -- was decimated. A new centre-left grouping failed even
to enter parliament.
The result may boost the likes of Spain's young utopian
far-left Podemos (Yes we can) party, born out of anticapitalist
street protests by the young unemployed and currently leading
both mainstream parties in opinion polls, as well as Ireland's
anti-establishment Sinn Fein.
"In Greece there was fear-mongering, and despite that
(people) have voted for change," Pablo Iglesias, leader of
one-year-old Podemos, declared in a television interview.
That same choice will play out in elections in Portugal,
Spain, Denmark, Finland, Ireland and Britain this year.
It will also affect the balance of power on European Union
economic policy, potentially forcing Germany to soften its
insistence on budget discipline ahead of stimulating demand.
NEW ALLY?
Yet Syriza itself faces a reality check on its promises to
raise wages and pensions and keep the country in the euro while
simultaneously making Greece's creditors forgive some debt.
While EU partners are prepared to negotiate with him,
Tsipras can expect little more than extra time to repay the debt
and perhaps an interest payment holiday, and that only provided
he sticks to reform commitments his conservative predecessor
made to the EU and IMF.
He will be supported however by governing centre-left
parties in France and Italy that are currently easing off on
budget restraint and embraced Syriza as a new ally in efforts to
convince Berlin to put growth before austerity.
Socialist French President Francois Hollande was among the
first to congratulate Tsipras, pledging close cooperation "in
service of growth and the stability of the euro zone, in a
spirit of progress, solidarity and responsibility that is at the
heart of the European values we share".
Yet the loudest rejoicing in Paris came from the fiercest
critics of Hollande's tepid pro-business economic reform efforts
on the hard left and far right.
"I am delighted at this massive democratic blow the Greek
people have delivered to the European Union," far-right National
Front leader Marine Le Pen said. "This is the moment
euro-austerity and the constraints imposed to save the euro go
on trial."
Leftist firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, who ran against
Hollande for the presidency with Communist backing in 2012,
called it "an exhilarating day, the history of Europe is in the
process of changing dramatically".
Marc Lazar, a historian of the European left at Sciences-Po
university in Paris, said Syriza offered a seductive new model
for French Socialists who were "self-hating reformers" made
anxious by seeing the working-class electorate flock to Le Pen.
In Italy, where Socialist Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is
trying to push through liberalising labour market reforms
against resistance from trade unions and the left, Foreign
Minister Paolo Gentiloni depicted Syriza's win as supportive.
"For months now, there has been a tug-of-war between
austerity and flexibility," he told RAI 3 public television.
"There is no doubt that the Greek result, if politically managed
by Greece and the EU with realistic and flexible negotiations,
is in line with the questions that we Italians have been posing
about getting out of rigidity."
Italy's radical left is small and splintered. But Nichi
Vendola, leader of the small leftist SEL party, said: "Tsipras's
victory buries all the old cliches about the left that can only
say 'no' to everything and can never win."
But Citi analysts Tina Nelson and Ebrahim Rahbari took a
different view from those predicting a broader upheaval in
Europe's landscape.
"Many aspects of the Greek situation are unique and we
expect the direct implications on other Eurozone countries to be
limited in the near term...," they said.
"In our view, Greece is the only EU country this year that
is likely to see a non-mainstream party emerge as the majority
party."
