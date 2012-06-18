ATHENS, 18 June Greek conservative leader Antonis Samaras will hold talks with radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras at 1100 GMT on Monday, an official from Tsipras's leftist SYRIZA party said.

Samaras, who won Sunday's election and is starting talks to form a coalition government, is expected to seek SYRIZA's cooperation - a scenario the anti-bailout party was already ruled out.