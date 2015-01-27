* Europe open to debt extension, no writedowns
* Three-year bond yields top 14 percent
* Other periphery yields rise, but with QE cushion
* Bank stocks plummet, pulling down Athens index
* Moody's says election outcome negative for rating
(Updates prices into close)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Jan 27 Greek borrowing costs jumped and
a dive in bank stocks dragged down the Athens bourse on
Tuesday, after weekend elections resulted in an anti-bailout
government that looks set on a collision course with the
country's creditors.
What had appeared a relatively contained drop in stock and
bond prices on Monday accelerated as the left-wing Syriza party
formed a coalition promising to renegotiate Greek debts and
reverse austerity policies imposed under the EU/IMF bailout.
Yields of three-year government bonds rose above 14 percent.
This was up four percentage points since Sunday's vote although
down from 16 percent at the beginning of the year, before the
European Central Bank announced plans to stimulate the euro zone
economy by buying debt issued by the bloc's governments.
Greece's malaise also weighed on other low-rated bonds,
although the blow was cushioned by the prospect of the ECB's
bond-buying scheme due to begin in March.
"There is a general anxiety about the situation in Greece
and how it is all going to play out," said Jakob Christensen,
senior economist at distressed debt brokerage Exotix.
Only one in four of the capital market investors surveyed by
German firm Sentix see the risk of Greece exiting the euro zone
in the next year, but much concern remains about how it will
manage its books and keep a weak economic recovery on track.
Ratings agency Moody's said the election outcome - a clear
vote against austerity - could prolong risks to the country's
financing, liquidity and economic growth.
Fears of a deposit flight also struck Greek banks, four of
which last week applied for the right to emergency funding. An
index of the country's top bank stocks plummeted to a record low
on Tuesday. National Bank of Greece fell over 10
percent.
The overall Athens bourse index closed down 3.69
percent.
In debt markets, 10-year government bond yields shot up 56
basis points to a day's high of 9.80 percent while shorter-dated
yields were markedly higher - a sign that investors fear the
country could once again be on the brink of default.
The cost of insuring Greek debt against default via
five-year credit default swaps rose to 39 percent upfront from
36 percent on Monday, the highest since May 2011, according to
data from Markit.
SHOCKWAVES
Syriza's triumph in Greece has sent political shockwaves
across the bloc. It is forcing mainstream leftists who signed up
to policies of fiscal discipline during the euro zone debt
crisis to reconsider their position.
The result may boost parties such as Spain's new Podemos,
born out of anti-capitalist street protests by the young
unemployed and now leading both mainstream parties in opinion
polls.
Ten-year yields in Spain, Portugal and Italy rose 3-7 bps on
Tuesday but strategists remained confident that the prospect of
the ECB's quantitative easing programme would bolster support
for these assets.
"While volatility in Greek bonds is expected to continue as
the political landscape evolves, we are not overly concerned
about contagion outside of Greece," said RBS in a note.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt and David Stamp)