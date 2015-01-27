* Europe open to debt extension, no writedowns

* Three-year bond yields top 14 percent

* Other periphery yields rise, but with QE cushion

* Bank stocks plummet, pulling down Athens index

* Moody's says election outcome negative for rating (Updates prices into close)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Jan 27 Greek borrowing costs jumped and a dive in bank stocks dragged down the Athens bourse on Tuesday, after weekend elections resulted in an anti-bailout government that looks set on a collision course with the country's creditors.

What had appeared a relatively contained drop in stock and bond prices on Monday accelerated as the left-wing Syriza party formed a coalition promising to renegotiate Greek debts and reverse austerity policies imposed under the EU/IMF bailout.

Yields of three-year government bonds rose above 14 percent. This was up four percentage points since Sunday's vote although down from 16 percent at the beginning of the year, before the European Central Bank announced plans to stimulate the euro zone economy by buying debt issued by the bloc's governments.

Greece's malaise also weighed on other low-rated bonds, although the blow was cushioned by the prospect of the ECB's bond-buying scheme due to begin in March.

"There is a general anxiety about the situation in Greece and how it is all going to play out," said Jakob Christensen, senior economist at distressed debt brokerage Exotix.

Only one in four of the capital market investors surveyed by German firm Sentix see the risk of Greece exiting the euro zone in the next year, but much concern remains about how it will manage its books and keep a weak economic recovery on track.

Ratings agency Moody's said the election outcome - a clear vote against austerity - could prolong risks to the country's financing, liquidity and economic growth.

Fears of a deposit flight also struck Greek banks, four of which last week applied for the right to emergency funding. An index of the country's top bank stocks plummeted to a record low on Tuesday. National Bank of Greece fell over 10 percent.

The overall Athens bourse index closed down 3.69 percent.

In debt markets, 10-year government bond yields shot up 56 basis points to a day's high of 9.80 percent while shorter-dated yields were markedly higher - a sign that investors fear the country could once again be on the brink of default.

The cost of insuring Greek debt against default via five-year credit default swaps rose to 39 percent upfront from 36 percent on Monday, the highest since May 2011, according to data from Markit.

SHOCKWAVES

Syriza's triumph in Greece has sent political shockwaves across the bloc. It is forcing mainstream leftists who signed up to policies of fiscal discipline during the euro zone debt crisis to reconsider their position.

The result may boost parties such as Spain's new Podemos, born out of anti-capitalist street protests by the young unemployed and now leading both mainstream parties in opinion polls.

Ten-year yields in Spain, Portugal and Italy rose 3-7 bps on Tuesday but strategists remained confident that the prospect of the ECB's quantitative easing programme would bolster support for these assets.

"While volatility in Greek bonds is expected to continue as the political landscape evolves, we are not overly concerned about contagion outside of Greece," said RBS in a note. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David Stamp)