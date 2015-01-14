(Adds further details)
ATHENS Jan 14 Greece remains relatively
unlikely to leave the euro zone, ratings agency Moody's said on
Wednesday, despite the prospect of an anti-bailout leftist party
winning a snap election on Jan. 25.
The leftist Syriza party has remained consistently ahead of
its rivals in opinion polls. It says it wants Greece to stay in
the euro zone but also wants to scrap austerity measures that
underpin its bailout programme and to ask Europe to write off a
big chunk of Greek debt.
"The likelihood of a Greek exit (Grexit) is still lower than
during the peak of the (euro zone) crisis in 2012 and remains
relatively unlikely," Moody's said in a report.
But citing the political turmoil triggered by the early
election, it added: "This higher risk (of Grexit) could have
negative credit implications for other members of the European
single currency, despite contagion risks being materially lower
than at the peak of the crisis."
Moody's said other euro zone governments in the 19-member
currency bloc were likely to reject any request from a Syriza
government for debt forgiveness "partly because it could lead to
similar demands from other highly indebted euro area countries".
EU officials have been forced to state publicly in recent
days that a 'Grexit' is not on the agenda.
Moody's said a 'Grexit' would be likely to trigger a renewed
recession in the remaining euro area, which is already wrestling
with falling prices and limited growth.
Greece's economy, only now recovering after a six-year
recession, would also be damaged in the short term, Moody's
said, and the country's ability to devalue with a new currency
could raise the spectre of other euro exits.
"Over the longer term, economic growth in Greece following
an exit could exceed that in remaining euro area countries --
which, in turn, could trigger discussions around further euro
exits," report author Colin Ellis said.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Gareth Jones)