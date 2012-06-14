* Greeks shocked by actions of far-right party's members
* Golden Dawn support shrinks to 3.6-5 pct share of vote
By Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington
DISTOMO, Greece, June 14 Like most others in
this tiny village that lost 218 lives in a Nazi massacre in
1944, Mina Kotsiou looked on horrified as the extreme-right
Golden Dawn party emerged as a surprise winner in Greece's
inconclusive election last month.
Days before a second vote, she is confident that the rest of
Greece has caught on to what the central Greek village has known
for 68 years - that any group fond of Nazi salutes, Aryan
supremacist ideology and Adolf Hitler must only be feared.
Barely a month after Golden Dawn stormed into parliament
with 7 percent of the vote, its fortunes are on the wane as
stunned Greeks see its members in action: slapping a woman
during a TV debate, ordering reporters to stand to attention,
denying the Holocaust or smiling next to an Auschwitz oven.
"Those who voted for Golden Dawn did it out of ignorance - I
don't think they knew what they stood for," said Kotsiou, 62,
who lost two uncles in the Nazi slaughter of 1944.
"But after seeing them on television, their appearance, the
way they behave, people have understood what they are about."
Polls show support for the ultra-nationalist party - which
denies it is neo-Nazi and hopes to rid Greece of immigrants -
has dipped to between 3.6 and 5 percent ahead of Sunday's vote,
with some of its voters turning to the conservative New
Democracy and Independent Greeks parties. Still, Golden Dawn is
expected to cross the 3 percent threshold to enter parliament.
Distomo is keeping its fingers crossed that this is the
beginning of the end for Golden Dawn, which - to the horror of
most locals - even grabbed a few votes in the hilltop village
where Nazis went on a two-hour rampage on June 10, 1944,
butchering peasants, bayoneting babies and torching houses.
"For the people of Distomo and other villages that have
suffered, the idea of Golden Dawn is infuriating - it is the
hardest thing to accept or see happen," said Distomo's mayor
Yiannis Patsantaras. "Memories of the tragedy are very much
alive in these parts."
Adding insult to injury, residents woke up a few days ago to
discover the Golden Dawn logo - eerily similar to the Nazi
swastika - had been spray painted in red along the path to a
hilltop mausoleum housing the skulls of the Nazi victims.
Shocked residents rushed to wipe out the offending graffiti.
Patsantaras says a Golden Dawn sympathizer was probably
behind the provocation, likely angered by the furious reaction
when locals heard the party wanted to hold a pre-election
gathering here. Some promised to lynch them, others unfurled a
banner that read: "Distomo, June 10, 1944 - We don't forget, we
don't forgive. A metre of rope for every Nazi. Golden Dawn out."
POOR AND ISOLATED
Despite all that, Distomo was in for a rude surprise on
election night on May 6 - results showed 44 of its 2,800
residents actually voted for the party accused of neo-Nazism.
Patsantaras is at pains to point out that most of them are
not Distomo natives but are workers at a nearby aluminium
factory who had migrated from elsewhere in Greece. He is hoping
there will be fewer votes for Golden Dawn this time.
Only about five to 10 votes came from Distomo natives who
were young and unemployed, says Leonidas Bouras, president of
the cultural centre. Like many others, they saw it as a vote of
protest against an a political class that has brought Greece to
the brink of bankruptcy and an exit from the euro, he said.
"We know who they are - they are very poor people, isolated,
and narrow-minded," said Bouras.
Nevertheless, the rest of the village is furious at them.
Over the weekend, the mayor said a leftist and a Golden Dawn
supporter came to blows in a local cafe as they discussed the
far-right party's spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris throwing water at a
leftist rival and slapping another during a television debate -
replays of which have dented the party's popularity.
Still, some Golden Dawn supporters are unrepentant. In the
village centre, Ioannis Papatriantafyllou sat under a large
plane tree at his son's cafe and proudly declared that he and
his family had voted for Golden Dawn. He was two years old
during the massacre, which claimed his aunt's life.
He rejects claims the party is neo-Nazi, preferring to
compare them to a Greek hero who fought the Ottoman occupation,
Theodoros Kolokotronis. In any case, partisan rebels were to
blame for provoking the Nazis into burning Distomo, he said.
"They want to liberate Greece," Papatriantafyllou said of
Golden Dawn. He is all praise for Kasidiaris, saying: "I have
invited him here to the village for a meal."
Other villagers sipping their frappes at tables nearby
looked aghast; a rival cafe owner dismissed the man as "crazy".
"WE SHOULD KILL THEM"
Tucked away amid hills dotted with olive trees and oleander
blooms, the village of terracotta-roofed houses and languid
cafes has long struggled to come to terms with its brutal past.
Golden Dawn's sudden rise has reopened old wounds for many.
"We get frightened when we see their party insignia on
television," said Irini Sfoundouri, 79, who lost her father in
the massacre. "We wonder, are the Germans coming back?"
Her husband Ioannis, whose sister was among the 218 victims
of the Nazi rampage, is still wavering between shock and denial.
"Those of us who lived through the massacre, we turn off the
television - we don't want to see them," he said. "I never
imagined a party like this would enter parliament."
Locals have tried to avoid daily reminders of the 1944
tragedy: a house where the Germans killed a couple and one of
their three children is now a supermarket, no plaque or statue
marks the yellow and grey stone houses where others perished.
Instead, the horror is on display in the local museum, where
walls are lined with fuzzy black and white pictures of the
victims: peasant women in headscarves, the local priest, a groom
in leather clogs and his bride on their wedding day, a plump
child in white socks and black-buckled shoes, a crying baby.
Up a winding path from the village, skulls of the victims -
some just shattered fragments - fill rows of open shelves in a
small room. Outside a marble monument bears their names - from
a two-month-old baby girl to 84-year-old Yiorgos Stathas.
In her home filled with pictures of Jesus Christ, Frosini
Perganda remembers the day of the massacre vividly.
A 19-year-old with a three-month-old son at the time, she
hid behind a door and then ran to the hills after Nazi soldiers
shot her husband through the head. She watched from her balcony
as they lined up and executed villagers before a church,
recoiling in horror as the square slowly filled up with blood.
Now 88, she is not one to bother with politics, but she is
clear on how to handle Golden Dawn members.
"We should kill them," she said.
"Why do we need them in our country? How would they feel if
someone killed their child or father?"