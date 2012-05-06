May 6 Greece's conservative New Democracy will
not ask for a repeat election if exit polls showing the party
has the largest vote share are confirmed by official results on
Sunday, a party source said.
"Exit polls show New Democracy is first and it's the only
force that can secure Greece's European path," the source told
Reuters on condition of anonymity. "We are not considering the
option of repeat elections."
Exit polls showed the party taking less than 20 percent of
the vote and failing to form a coalition with the only other
pro-bailout party, the Socialist PASOK, as Greek voters enraged
by economic hardship deserted the two main parties.