ATHENS, Jan 25 Greece's anti-austerity leftist
party Syriza will easily win Sunday's election but may fall
short of an absolute majority in parliament by as little as one
seat, the first official projection of the vote showed.
An official from Singular Logic, which processes the
election results for the interior ministry, said Syriza would
get between 149 to 151 seats in the 300-seat parliament, adding
that the firm was officially projecting 150 seats but that there
was a 0.5 percentage point margin of error.
"We have a thriller over the outright majority," said
Michalis Kariotoglou from Singular Logic. "We might need to wait
until all votes are counted."
Syriza was expected to take 36.5 percent of the vote, ahead
of Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' centre-right New Democracy
which was seen taking 27.7 percent, according to the projection
based on partial results.
The official projection, which has historically been broadly
accurate, showed seven parties will surpass a 3 percent
threshold to enter the Greek parliament with former Prime
Minister George Papandreou's new party failing to make the cut.
That would boost Syriza's chances of an outright win since
the since exact level of support needed for an absolute majority
depends on the share of the vote taken by parties that fail to
enter parliament.
The far-right Golden Dawn party will take third spot with
between 6.3 percent of the vote, followed by the new centrist To
Potami party and then the KKE Communists.
Here is the breakdown of each party's support:
SYRI ND RIVE GD KKE Pasok IG MDS
ZA R
36.5 27.7 5.9 6.3 5.6 4.8 4.7 --
Syriza: Radical Left Coalition party
ND: conservative New Democracy party
GD: far-right Golden Dawn party
IG: right-wing Independent Greeks party
PASOK: Socialist party
KKE: Communist party
DL: Democratic Left party
MDS: Movement of Democratic Socialists
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Costas Pitas, editing by Deepa
Babington)