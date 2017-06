Leader of conservative New Democracy party Antonis Samaras waves to supporters after his statement on the election results in Athens June 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras pledged to pull his debt-stricken country back from the brink of bankruptcy on Wednesday in his first comments after being sworn in.

"With God's help, we'll do everything we can to get the country out of the crisis as soon as possible," Samaras said after taking the oath at a ceremony conducted by Greek priests.

"I will ask the new government to work hard and offer the Greek people tangible hope," he added.