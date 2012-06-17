BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports purchase of 5 assets in Florida and Pennsylvania
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of five assets in Florida and Pennsylvania
ATHENS, June 17 Greek Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos suggested his PASOK party would join a a pro-bailout coalition with the New Democracy conservatives who won Sunday's election, saying Greece needed to have a government as early as Monday.
But he called for including the radical leftist SYRIZA party in a new government, a move rejected earlier by the anti-bailout party.
An official projection showed PASOK and New Democracy would have a slender majority in parliament.
Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017