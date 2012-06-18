BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong's shares to resume trading
June 9 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on June 12 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rTpDWU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ATHENS, June 18 Greek radical leftist leader Alexis Tsipras refused to join a coalition with the conservatives who won Sunday's election, saying his SYRIZA party would be a powerful force in the opposition instead.
Tsipras, who placed second in the election, has campaigned against Greece's bailout supported by the New Democracy conservatives.
"The role of a strong and responsible opposition...is to intervene in a powerful way and this is what I assured Mr. Samaras that we would do," Tsipras told reporters after holding talks with his conservative counterpart, Antonis Samaras.
