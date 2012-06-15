* Alexis Tsipras vows to tear up terms of bailout
* Youthful leftist in high-stakes game of chicken with
Europe
* Face of change or untested ideologue?
ATHENS, June 15 Greek leftist Alexis Tsipras,
"enfant terrible" of Europe's debt crisis, cut his political
teeth as a student protest leader in the 1990s and is now
championing a rebellion that could end up sinking the single
currency.
His vow to tear up the terms of an international bailout
deal keeping debt-ridden Greece afloat has put him and his
SYRIZA party within a few votes of government in a knife-edge
election on Sunday in which the stakes could not be higher.
The strategy amounts to a game of chicken.
Tsipras says Europe's lenders will not pull the plug on
Greece for fear of the ripple effect of a Greek exit from the
euro, so they will be forced to scrap the bitterly unpopular
austerity measures demanded of Athens and which have driven the
country into a spiral of recession.
"The memorandum of bankruptcy will belong to the past on
Monday," Tsipras told thousands of flag-waving supporters on
Thursday in the capital's Omonoia square, once one of the
ornaments of central Athens but now grimy and scarred by crime
and poverty.
"Today you made Omonoia the most beautiful square in Athens
and you sent a message of victory inside and outside the
country: Brussels expect us, we are coming on Monday to
negotiate over people's rights, to cancel the bailout," he said.
It is a high-risk strategy that detractors say smacks of
political inexperience and a short, comfortable life spent
mainly on Greece's anti-establishment fringe.
Born into a middle-class family with a small building
business, Tsipras has a post-graduate degree in engineering but
worked only briefly in construction before turning to full-time
politics.
He dabbled while at university as a member of the Communist
party's youth wing and as a student protest leader in the 1990s,
before joining the SYRIZA coalition of 12 radical leftist
groups, including environmentalists and human rights activists.
REFRESHING CHANGE OR UNTESTED IDEOLOGUE?
Tsipras lost an election for mayor of Athens in 2006, but
the race lifted him into the party's top ranks and in 2008, his
mentor and then SYRIZA leader Alekos Alavanos virtually handed
him the leadership at the age of 33.
Now 37, spurning suit ties and stuffy formality, Tsipras
represents a refreshing change for many Greeks fed up with a
close-knit political establishment that has run the country into
the ground.
To Greece's euro zone partners, he is an untested ideologue
who lacks the acumen to run a country, let alone steer it
through a crisis that threatens financial calamity.
"So what if he doesn't have the experience?" said SYRIZA
deputy Panagiotis Kouroublis. "If he can run a party, he can run
a country. Greece has suffered from people who promised one
thing and did another."
Tsipras has promised to nationalise banks, stop
privatisations and freeze the austerity measures that his
establishment rivals - the conservative New Democracy and
socialist PASOK - agreed to in February as the price of a 130
billion euro EU/IMF bailout package.
Greeks rebelled in the streets the night the measures were
adopted, burning banks and shops. Then the country held an
election on May 6, and New Democracy and PASOK were roundly
punished.
SYRIZA polled 16.8 percent in a highly fragmented field,
putting it second.
Opinion polls suggest it is neck-and-neck with New Democracy
ahead of Sunday's repeat vote, forced after bitterly divided
political factions failed to form a government.
Tsipras is a father of one child and is expecting another
with his partner Betty after the election. In trademark defiance
of traditional Greek society, the two have not married.