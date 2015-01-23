UPDATE 1-ChemChina clinches $43 bln takeover of Syngenta
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
ATHENS Jan 23 The leader of Greece's anti-bailout Syriza party said on Friday that savings would be safe if his party were to take power in a snap election due on Sunday.
"There are no thoughts on taxing deposits. Bank deposits are guaranteed," Alexis Tsipras said during a press conference.
Tsipras, speaking on the final day of campaigning, has seen his poll lead widen in recent days, with Greeks voting on Jan 25.
(Reporting By Deepa Babington; Editing by Costas Pitas)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover
HONG KONG, May 5 Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election.