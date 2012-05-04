* Venizelos has clawed back some of party's losses
* PASOK seen coming second behind conservatives
* Will likely join governing coalition
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, May 4 Reuters) - Socialist party leader Evangelos
Venizelos is running an uphill race to Sunday's election, trying
to convince angry Greeks that deeply unpopular economic reforms
are the only way to escape the worst crisis in decades.
In less than three years, his PASOK party went from a
landslide election victory to fifth place in opinion polls,
loathed by Greeks for imposing crippling austerity measures and
accused by European powers of mishandling a debt crisis that
shook the euro zone to its foundations.
Venizelos insists the party did what was best for Greece
despite arousing the hatred of many former supporters.
"We sacrificed our election result to the national cause and
the public interest," he told Reuters in a recent interview.
"This was something rare in European political history."
Nevertheless, since taking over the party from his
discredited predecessor George Papandreou in March, Venizelos
has revived PASOK's fortunes, bringing it back up to second
place in opinion polls behind conservative rival New Democracy.
This virtually guarantees PASOK a major role in the
coalition government that is likely to follow the May 6 vote.
Both formerly dominant parties, now ruling in an uneasy
alliance, have hemorrhaged support as angry voters turn to
smaller groups opposed to the harsh terms of an international
bailout that saved Greece from default.
If they cannot rule alone, they are likely to face major
difficulties in finding allies for a workable coalition,
bringing the prospect of a new period of political chaos that
could again destabilise the euro zone.
As finance minister from June to March, Venizelos negotiated
a second bailout that saved Greece from bankruptcy and a bond
swap that chopped more than 100 billion euros off the country's
debt. But to do so, he also had to agree to a stack of deeply
painful fiscal measures that have bought demonstrators on to the
streets several times in violent protests.
TOUGH GUY
The son of a provincial lawyer from the northern Greek city
of Thessaloniki, Venizelos, 54, is a bulky party stalwart whose
tough-guy image may have lost him the battle for the PASOK party
leadership to Papandreou in 2007.
Friends and foes agree that the bruiser looks conceal one of
the sharpest minds in Greek politics.
"If you add up all the top PASOK officials, their collective
intellect is a fraction of his intelligence," said a senior
official at the rival New Democracy party.
A post-election alliance with conservative arch-rival
Antonis Samaras, 60, will not come easily. Samaras wants parts
of the bailout renegotiated to boost growth and bring Greece out
of its worst recession in years. He insists on becoming premier.
Venizelos would rather have a wider coalition with a third
party prime minister and says he can convince lenders to spread
the painful measures agreed in exchange for the bailout over
three years instead of two.
But critics say his egocentric election campaign as one of
the two big beasts of Greek politics may have hurt him as much
as his difficult message - suffer the tough measures or leave
the euro zone, something most Greeks want to avoid.
"He is a one-man orchestra," said political analyst John
Loulis. "His party has better personnel than New Democracy, so
what he should have done was to collect 5-6 people around him
and present them as the better team."
A constitutional law professor famous for his rhetoric,
Venizelos rose from the ranks of the leftist student movement to
hold several portfolios since 1993, including transport, justice
and defence. As culture minister, he was credited with
supervising a successful 2004 Athens Olympics despite many
problems beforehand.
Those close to him admire his quick grasp of issues but are
sometimes exasperated by his failure to delegate.
"He gets it before you finish your sentence," said a close
aide on condition of anonymity. "On the other hand, he sometimes
wants to do everything by himself, to be in complete control and
that's a problem for his team."