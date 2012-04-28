* Socialist leader makes economic pledges for May 6 election
* Venizelos says will not impose new taxes, wage cuts
* Vows to repeal one-off financial crisis levies
* Focus will be on improving public sector efficiency,
reforms
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, April 28 Greek Socialist leader
Evangelos Venizelos promised on Saturday that he would not slap
new taxes on long-suffering Greeks and focus instead on reforms
like opening up closed professions if he wins national elections
next month.
Venizelos, Greece's finance minister until he took the helm
of the Socialist PASOK party last month, has been trailing
conservative rival Antonis Samaras in opinion polls as voters
punish his party for backing unpopular austerity measures.
Outlining his party's economic programme at Greece's largest
bank headquarters in Athens, Venizelos said Greece would
complete its obligations under its latest international rescue
package by 2015 by spreading targeted savings of 11.7 billion
euros ($15.51 billion) over three years instead of two.
"We can assure Greek citizens that returning to a normal
life, to normal conditions- to decency, to safety - is near.
It's almost upon us," he said to cheering supporters.
"The final countdown has already started. We have gone
through the biggest chunk of a difficult and tough path. It's
the final part that is left."
The once powerful PASOK, which came to power in 2009 with
nearly 44 percent of the vote, is expected to take a measly
14-19 percent in the May 6 election.
The party has borne the brunt of voter fury over the sharp
spending cuts Greece adopted under pressure from foreign lenders
in return for two bailouts to prevent bankruptcy.
The tough measures have deepened a recession that is now in
its fifth year, reduced private sector wages by a quarter last
year alone, cut pensions and sent unemployment up to a record 21
percent.
Still, Venizelos has helped bring about a slight rebound in
PASOK's fortunes - its support had dropped to as low as 8
percent in February - since taking over its leadership from
former prime minister George Papandreou.
The former finance minister, who played a central role in
securing a second 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout and a landmark
debt structuring this year, pledged no further across-the-board
cuts to wages and pensions as long as Greece sticks to planned
reforms.
"No Greek citizen should live in fear of the June measures,"
he said, referring to the next round of belt-tightening to be
outlined by the new government in June. "We pledge and we assure
them that no new taxes will be imposed.
"On the contrary, we will focus on structural reforms to
have a leaner and less costly state, open up professions and
markets and allow everyone free access to economic and
production activity," he added.
TAX REPEAL
The conservative New Democracy and PASOK are the only two
major parties supporting the bailout, and a renewed coalition
between them is considered the only viable option for Greece to
continue implementing essential reforms and retain the euro
currency.
The raft of smaller left and right wing parties vying for
third place oppose the bailout.
Samaras, the New Democracy chief and frontrunner in the
election race, promised last week that if elected he would cut
taxes and increase social spending, without missing budget
targets set by international lenders.
Samaras, who has often criticised the terms of the bailout
that saved Greece from bankruptcy, said he would spend 550
million euros ($726 million) to increase low pensions and
support big families and cattle breeders.
Venizelos, in turn, promised a gradual repeal of a one-off
"solidarity" tax imposed in previous years. He also said he
would lower social security contributions by 10 percent to
kick-start the economy and boost employment.
A property tax imposed on Greeks last year would be replaced
by a different tax that would not be collected via electricity
bills, he said. Sales taxes would be lowered for farming
supplies and restaurants gradually, he said.
The total cost of these measures will not exceed 1 percent
of Greece's GDP and can be absorbed as long as Greece meets its
fiscal targets, he added. "Greece can be self-reliant. We Greeks
are fighting and we will succeed."