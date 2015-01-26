VIENNA Jan 26 A senior Eurogroup official said
on Monday he expected the bailout programme with Greece to be
prolonged to give the new government in Athens time to seek
common ground with creditors.
"My forecast is that an extension of the (Greek bailout)
programme will have to happen and this, of course, will help
both sides to approach one another," Thomas Wieser, president of
the Euro Working Group that prepares decisions for meetings of
euro zone finance minister, told Austrian broadcaster ORF.
