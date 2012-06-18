June 18 Here is a look at Greece's financial
crisis in the last two years:
2010:
May 2 - Then prime minister George Papandreou says he has
sealed a bailout deal with the European Union and International
Monetary Fund in return for extra budget cuts of 30 billion
euros ($39 billion) over three years. The package represents the
first rescue of a euro zone member.
May 4/5 - Public sector workers stage a 48-hour nationwide
strike. Three people are killed when a bank is set on fire.
May 6 - Greek parliament approves the austerity bill.
May 10 - Global policymakers install an emergency safety net
worth about $1 trillion to bolster international financial
markets and prevent the crisis from damaging the euro. This
includes 440 billion euros in guarantees from euro zone states.
July 7 - Parliament passes a pension reform in line with the
EU/IMF deal, and raises women's retirement age from 60 to 65.
Oct. 4 - Government submits a 2011 draft budget to
parliament promising to cut the deficit faster than agreed in
the IMF/EU bailout deal.
2011:
May 23 - Greece unveils planned privatisations as part of
its goal to raise 50 billion euros by 2015 to reduce debts.
June 13 - Greece gets the lowest credit rating in the world
after S&P downgrades it by three notches, to CCC from B.
June 17 - Papandreou reshuffles his cabinet, appointing his
main party rival Evangelos Venizelos as new finance minister.
The new cabinet wins a confidence vote on June 22.
July 21 - Euro zone leaders agree on a second rescue with an
extra 110 billion euros of government money; private sector
bondholders will contribute some 50 billion euros by mid-2014.
Oct. 21 - Greece approves more austerity measures, defying
violent protests in Athens and a general strike.
Oct. 27 - Euro zone leaders beef up the rescue to an
estimated 130 billion euros. They persuade private banks and
insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek bonds - a
figure which in subsequent negotiations will rise to 74 percent.
Oct. 31 - In a shock move, Papandreou calls a referendum on
the latest bailout without consulting European leaders.
-- France and Germany say Athens will receive no more aid
until parliament votes to meet its commitments to the euro zone.
Nov. 4 - After intense pressure from European leaders, the
government confirms it has dropped referendum plans.
Nov. 6 - Papandreou seals a deal with the opposition to form
a coalition to approve the bailout before early elections.
Nov. 10 - Former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas
Papademos is appointed to head a new coalition. He says Greece
will implement the bailout deal before calling elections.
Dec. 6 - Violence breaks out at protests outside parliament
in Athens. Some people are wounded and 38 people are arrested.
Dec 7 - The new coalition passes an austerity 2012 budget
aimed at cutting the deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP and at
creating a 2012 surplus before interest payments are taken into
account.
2012:
Feb. 9 - The two main Greek coalition parties agree on
austerity terms of the new bailout demanded by the EU and IMF.
-- Unemployment rises to 20.9 percent, a new record.
Feb. 12 - Greek lawmakers endorse a new austerity deal after
10 hours of debate while thousands protest in Athens.
Feb. 20/21 - Euro zone ministers agree the 130 billion euro
bailout, and finalise measures to cut Greece's debt to 120.5
percent of GDP by 2020.
March 9 - Greece averts an uncontrolled default when it
agrees a bond swap deal with private creditors clearing the way
for bailout and cutting its debt by more than 100 billion euros.
May 6 - The national election produces a hung parliament
divided between supporters and opponents of Greece's bailout,
with political leaders unable to agree on a cabinet.
May 19 - Greece confirms it will a hold a repeat general
election on June 17.
June 12 - The leftist SYRIZA party, led by Alexis Tsipras
rules out forming a government with pro-bailout parties. Opinion
polls showed SYRIZA running even with conservative New Democracy
party, which wants only minor adjustments to the bailout.
June 18 - The centre-right New Democracy party is to try to
form a coalition with other parties backing the international
bailout after it wins a repeat election.