WASHINGTON, June 17 The Group of Seven
industrialized economies said it was in "all our interests" for
Greece to remain in the euro zone while respecting its
international bailout commitments.
"We welcome the commitment of the euro area to work in
partnership with the next Greek government to ensure they remain
on the path to reform and sustainability within the euro area,"
the G7 also said in a statement on Sunday.
The statement was issued after Greek political parties which
back the international bailout of the country won a slim
parliamentary majority in elections.