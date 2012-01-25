ATHENS Jan 25 About 200,000 Greek consumers were forced to switch electricity providers on Wednesday after regulators pulled the plug on the country's two biggest alternative power suppliers.

The move is a serious setback to the opening of Greece's heavily regulated 5 billion euro ($6.5 billion) electricity market, demanded by the debt-crippled country's international lenders, effectively re-establishing the supply monopoly of state-controlled power utility PPC.

PPC's upstart rivals Energa and Hellas Power were taken off the system for failing to pay grid usage fees of at least 37 million euros, said energy regulator RAE and grid operator DESMHE.

The two companies combined accounted for about a tenth of the country's retail electricity market. Their customers, mainly businesses which sought rates cheaper than PPC's regulated prices, have been re-routed to the PPC network which acts as power supplier of last resort.

According to a court official who declined to be named, a prosecutor is investigating whether the companies' owners were shipping money offshore instead of servicing their debts.

Energa and Hellas Power deny any wrongdoing and say they have sued the Greek government, DESMHE and PPC for discriminatory practices that caused them 340 million euros in damages.

The affair underlines how badly distorted is the country's energy market, some analysts said. Wholesale power prices are decoupled from retail prices, creating wild profit swings that discourage deep-pocketed investors from entering the market.

"It will ultimately accelerate market liberalisation," said analyst Vassilis Roumantzis at banking group IBG.

Verbund, Austria's biggest utility and a former majority shareholder in Energa, dropped out of the Greek energy market last year, saying it was not among its key priorities. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Holmes)