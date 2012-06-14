ATHENS, June 14 Greek lender Emporiki, majority
owned by France's Credit Agricole, said on Thursday it
would transfer shares in its Romanian, Bulgarian and Albanian
units to parent group Agricole, completing a process that
started in 2009.
The transaction will reinforce links between parent Credit
Agricole and Emporiki's Balkan subsidiaries and optimise capital
management, the Greek lender said.
"This agreement will also allow Emporiki to further
rationalize its corporate structure and reinforce its focused
efforts to effectively deal with the current circumstances and
challenges."
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)