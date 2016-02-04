BRIEF-Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update
* Salient Midstream & MLP Fund announces tax and investment update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Feb 4 Greece has awarded concessions to Hellenic Petroleum and Energean Oil and Gas for on shore gas exploration and exploitation in three fields, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday.
Hellenic Petroleum won two of the concesssions and Energean one, the Ministry said in a statement. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: