* Greece to sell part of PPC capacity by early 2015
* Sale of 17 percent stake in remaining company by 2016
* Privatisation of grid power operator planned for this year
* Greece must liberalise power market to get bailout funds
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, May 15 Greece has added some detail to a
long-overdue plan for energy market liberalisation, saying it
would sell about a third of the production capacity of power
utility PPC to a private competitor in about two
years.
Athens has been planning for years to transfer part of the
51 percent state-held company to rivals, aiming to spur
competition in its ailing electricity industry.
But the PPC privatisation acquired a new urgency this week
after the country's international lenders said they wanted to
see a concrete plan for the measure as a condition for releasing
further rescue loans under Greece's 240 billion euro ($311.5
billion) EU/IMF bailout.
In a draft report obtained by Reuters on Monday, the lenders
criticised Athens for moving too slow on the asset sales it
needs to cut its outsize public debt.
PPC sits at the pinnacle of a chronically over-regulated and
under-funded energy system, which has been brought to the verge
of financial collapse by the debt crisis.
"Planning energy policy is necessary for economic growth,"
the energy ministry said on Wednesday. "We must avoid new
liquidity crises ... and improve competition".
PPC generates about two-thirds of Greece's electricity
output and controls almost 100 percent of the retail market with
annual sales of about 6 billion euros.
It is also one of the world's biggest miners of lignite, a
soft, brown coal seen as a heavy environmental polluter.
The company has an installed capacity of 12,500 megawatts
(MW) with about 100 power units. Coal-fired plants account for
39 percent of total capacity, hydro-plants for 24 percent and
natural gas-fired plants 16 percent.
PPC will transfer to its privately-run spin-off about 1,400
MW of coal capacity and 500 MW each of water and gas-fired
units, the ministry said. The exact amounts will be set by the
end of June.
Under the plan, Greece would then sell a 17 percent stake in
the rump PPC to other private investors by early 2016.
Athens also plans to sell by the end of this year up to 49
percent of power grid operator ADMIE. The operator's buyer would
be obliged to expand its stake by mid-2014, with Greece
retaining a 34 percent minority.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
