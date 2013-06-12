ATHENS, June 12 Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Wednesday defended the abrupt closure of state broadcaster ERT, saying it was in the public interest to reform and relaunch the organization.

"This is a very temporary move," Samaras said in remarks at a signing ceremony for a new credit facility from the European Investment Bank.

"We decided to shut ERT temporarily and to create a new public broadcaster... we are protecting the public interest."

The sudden closure of ERT - which was yanked off air at midnight hours after the decision was announced on Tuesday - set off a firestorm of protests from unions, media and coalition partners.