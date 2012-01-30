By Harry Papachristou
BRUSSELS Jan 30 Greece's Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos held talks on restructing Greek debt with senior
officials from the European Central Bank and the European Union
after an EU summit on Monday, officials said.
ECB President Mario Draghi was originally expected to attend
the meeting but was replaced by Joerg Asmussen, Greek and German
officials said. Asmussen, an ECB executive board member, has
publicly opposed the ECB taking part in the private sector
writedown of Greece's debt holdings.
An ECB spokesman confirmed Asmussen's attendance.
Also at the meeting were Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude
Juncker, EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy, European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, the European
commissioner for economic and monetary affairs, Olli Rehn, and
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos.
It was not clear what was on the agenda, but it was expected
to focus on whether the 50 percent reduction in the nominal
value of the private sector's holdings of Greek government bonds
will be sufficient to restore Athens to debt sustainability.
The Greek government has been in negotiations with banks and
insurance companies for several months over plans to exchange
their holdings of around 200 billion euros of Greek bonds for
around 100 billion euros of longer-dated securities with a lower
coupon.
The aim is to reduce Greece's debt burden from around 160
percent of GDP currently to 120 percent of GDP by 2020.
However, the IMF calculates that even with a 50 percent
writedown by the private sector, it will not be sufficient to
reach the 2020 target. Instead, it may be necessary for the
public sector - potentially including the ECB - to take a hit on
their holdings.
One EU official played down the meeting, calling it a
"stock-taking exercise", with the core negotiations going on
between the Greek government and the Institute of International
Finance, which represents banks and insurance companies.
Van Rompuy told reporters after the summit that the aim was
to finalise a deal on a second package of support for Greece by
the end of the week, so that all details are agreed by
mid-February. Euro zone finance ministers next meet on Feb.
12-13.
Failure to strike a deal on a second package - expected to
total at least 130 billion euros of support, depending on the
private sector's role - could mean that Athens is unable to meet
a 14.5 billion euro bond repayment in March.