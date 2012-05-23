BRIEF-Anterra Energy says Pricewaterhousecoopers appointed to effect sale of assets
* Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc appointed by court of queen's bench of Alberta as receiver and manager of assets of company
ATHENS May 23 Greece's finance ministry on Wednesday denied that a teleconference of the Eurogroup Working Group had agreed each euro zone country should prepare contingency plans in case Greece leaves the bloc.
"Such reports not only are false, but actually hinder the efforts of the Hellenic Republic to address its challenges at this critical juncture," the finance ministry said in a statement.
Three euro zone officials told Reuters the EWG on Monday instructed members of the single currency area to prepare individual contingency plans for the potential consequences of a Greek exit from the euro.
* Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. Llc reports 10.27 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of May 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r6XBoK Further company coverage: