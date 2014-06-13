ATHENS, June 13 Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender by assets, said on Friday it had hired five investment banks to arrange a possible bond sale.

"Eurobank... has mandated Credit Suisse, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mediobanca and Nomura to arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in Europe starting from June 16," the bank said in a statement.

"A euro-denominated senior unsecured transaction may follow, subject to market conditions," the bank added. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Jason Neely)