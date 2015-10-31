UPDATE 3-SocGen to pay $1.1 billion to end Libyan wealth fund row
* SocGen reports Q1 net income down 19 pct (Releads, adds CEO comments, details, share price)
ATHENS, Oct 31 Greek lender Eurobank is confident it can cover the capital shortfall the European Central Bank's health check revealed, its Chief Executive said on Saturday.
"The Comprehensive Assessment by the SSM/ECB ranks Eurobank as the Greek bank with the lowest, and fully manageable, capital needs under the stress test adverse scenario," Fokion Karavias said.
The ECB's health check showed that Greece's third-largest lender has a capital shortfall of 2.12 billion euros under the adverse scenario of the stress test, the lowest among the country's four lenders.
"We are confident that, despite the challenges, we will succeed," Karavias said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)
STOCKHOLM, May 4 The extension of the Swedish central bank's bond buying programme is an insurance against a worse-than-expected economic outcome, Deputy Govenor Per Jansson said on Thursday.