ATHENS, Sept 14 The European Investment Bank
(EIB) said on Wednesday it had signed a deal to provide Greek
lender Eurobank with a 40 million euro credit line to
support small and medium-sized business lending and help the
economy's recovery.
The agreement is part of the EIB's 'jobs for youth'
initiative, offering competitive interest rates to enterprises
that promote youth employment.
"Our combined efforts will help companies to expand business
activity and create much needed new jobs, especially for
talented young people," said Jonathan Taylor, EIB Vice President
responsible for lending in Greece.
After years of recession, Greece is struggling with a
jobless rate of 23.4 percent - the highest in the 19-country
euro zone. Young Greeks, aged 15 to 24 years, are hardest hit
with an unemployment rate of 47.7 percent.
Eurobank, Greece's third largest lender by assets, last
month signed a 100 million euro ($112.23 million) trade finance
deal with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a unit of
the World Bank, in a bid to provide much needed credit.
The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending
institution of the European Union, owned by its member states.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)