ATHENS Nov 14 Eurobank, Greece's third-largest lender, said on Thursday it had started the process of a 2-billion-euro share issue as part of a plan to return to private hands after its state rescue.

The move comes as Greece faces a March 2014 deadline laid down by its international lenders to sell back the bank to private investors.

Eurobank is the only one of Greece's four systemically important banks to fall under the full control of the country's bank bailout fund, the HFSF. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Harry Papachristou)