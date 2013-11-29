BRIEF-Didi to weigh $6 bln funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources
ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's third-biggest lender Eurobank on Friday reported a wider third-quarter loss, hurt by provisions for non-performing loans.
The bank, the only one of Greece's four major banks that has fallen under the control of the Greece's bank bailout fund, posted a 285 million euro loss in the third quarter compared to 223 million euros in the same period last year.
The bank booked 1.26 billion euros in bad loan provisions in the first nine months of the year, up slightly from 1.21 billion euros in the same period last year. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Deepa Babington)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895918 SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 27 (Fitch) Malaysia's insurance industry continues its positive development on the regulatory front, in tandem with steady business expansion. Low insurance penetration, stable domestic consumption and sustained government infrastructure spending will continue to support premium growth, parti
LONDON, March 27 Hedge funds have unwound much of the concentration of bullish positions that contributed to a fall in oil prices this month, suggesting a broader range of views about where prices go next.