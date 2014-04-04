ATHENS, April 4 Greek lender Eurobank
announced on Friday, as expected, it planned to sell up to 3
billion euros ($4.1 billion) worth of new shares to plug a
capital hole.
Eurobank, which is almost fully-owned by Greek bank bailout
fund HFSF, has a capital shortfall of 2.95 billion euros,
according to the results of a stress test of Greek lenders
unveiled last month by the country's central bank.
Eurobank shareholders were called to approve the plan in a
general meeting on April 12, the lender said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)