BRIEF-Moody's says Taiwanese banks expected to report improved asset quality metrics and profitability in 2017
ATHENS, April 15 Greece's bank bailout fund picked a group including Canada's Fairfax as anchor investors in Greek lender Eurobank's 2.86 billion euro ($3.95 billion) share offering, the fund (HFSF) said on Tuesday.
The group of investors, including Fairfax, Capital Research and Management, Wilbur Ross, Fidelity, Mackenzie and Brookfield, committed to subscribe for 47 percent or 1.33 billion euros of the share offering at 0.30 euros a share.
($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Costas Pitas)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 18 (Fitch) Most APAC economies have started 2017 with good momentum, and regional growth is likely to remain relatively healthy by global standards during the rest of the year, says Fitch Ratings. APAC sovereign rating trends are mostly stable. However, several rising challenges are likely to weigh on growth as the year wears on. Tighter global financial conditions and another round of US dollar appreciation c