ATHENS Jan 11 Greek lender Eurobank
said on Friday rival National Bank's (NBG) tender
offer to take it over via a share swap was fair, paving the way
for completion of the deal.
Greece's banks are under pressure to merge after suffering
steep losses from a sovereign debt restructuring, heavy deposit
withdrawals and rising bad loans. They are short of cash and so
have no option but to swap shares to do deals.
National Bank made an offer in October to buy Eurobank
to create the country's biggest lender, part of the
consolidation to help the banking industry cope with fallout
from the debt crisis.
Eurobank, advised by Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman
Sachs International, had said soon after the offer was launched
that it would consider the proposed merger "in a constructive
spirit."
On Friday, its board said in a statement that the offer was
fair from a financial point of view.
NBG is offering 58 new shares for every 100 shares of
Eurobank. Its voluntary tender offer will run from January 11 to
February 15.
"It is now up to Eurobank shareholders to decide, taking
into account the view of the board and its advisers and the
rationale in NBG's prospectus," said a Eurobank official who
declined to be named.
NBG, which is advised by Credit Suisse has said that
Eurobank shareholders representing 43.6 percent of the bank's
stock are in favour of the offer.
A merger between National and Eurobank would create the
biggest banking group in terms of loans, deposits and branch
networks.
Both banks hold small stakes in Hellenic Postbank
which is to be split up into a "good" business and a "bad"
business after it was deemed non-viable.
