ATHENS Nov 5 Greece's third-biggest lender,
Eurobank, plans to shed about a tenth of its
workforce through voluntary redundancy as part of measures to
make it fit for privatisation.
Eurobank is one of four top Greek banks that were bailed out
by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.
Athens faces a March 2014 deadline to return it to the private
sector, either fully or partially.
Eurobank employees have until Nov. 15 to say whether they
accept the deal, which contains a compensation package whose
size depends on their years of service with the company.
"The particularly critical economic conditions we're all
under in the last years ... oblige us to further adjust the
group to new realities," the bank's management said on Tuesday.
Eurobank aims to cut at least 700 jobs, about a tenth of its
Greek workforce, a bank official told Reuters.
Greek bank bailout fund HFSF has injected 5.84 billion euros
of EU/IMF funds into Eurobank to boost its capital and owns
about 95 percent of the lender.
The HFSF has spent about 38 billion euros so far to prop up
Greece's banking system through a deep, six-year recession.
In exchange, the HFSF requires Greek lenders to consolidate
and cut their costs. It hopes to eventually re-sell the majority
stakes it holds in Greece's four major banks back to private
shareholders.
The government expects to raise about 17 billion euros
through these sales. Eurobank, the only major lender under full
HFSF control, is the first to go under the hammer.
Voluntary exit schemes are the most usual way through which
big Greek firms reduce staff. Piraeus Bank, Greece's
second-biggest lender, shed about a tenth of its workers in
September.
Greece's biggest telecoms firm OTE and its biggest
refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, are also considering
voluntary redundancy schemes.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)