ATHENS May 20 Eurobank said on Friday its
Romanian and Dutch subsidiaries had agreed to sell a portfolio
of non-performing loans worth 170 million euros ($191 million)
as part of the Greek lender's efforts to strengthen its balance
sheet.
Eurobank, which is 2.4 percent owned by Greece's HFSF bank
rescue fund following its recapitalisation late last year, said
this week that loans in arrears for more than 90 days had
dropped to 34.8 percent of its loan book from 35.2 percent in
the last quarter of 2015.
Eurobank said Romanian subsidiaries Bancpost and ERB Retail
Services, and Dutch ERB New Europe Funding, had agreed to sell
the portfolio to ProsperoCapita, which is funded by a consortium
consisting of the International Finance Corporation and Kruk.
The deal was subject to the approval of the Romanian
Competition Council, the bank said.
($1 = 0.8910 euros)
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by David Clarke)