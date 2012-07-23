ATHENS, July 23 Greece's second-largest lender
EFG Eurobank said on Monday it would split from EFG
Group at the request of European regulatory authorities.
EFG Group would transfer 43.55 percent of its 44.7 percent
stake in the Greek lender to nine younger members of the Latsis
family, a major shareholder in Eurobank which made its fortune
in shipping, the bank said.
"Eurobank is no longer going to be consolidated into the
financial statements of the EFG Group," it said in a statement.
European regulatory authorities had asked for the
distinction of the two groups in terms of branding and
management and eventually a distinction in ownership, the bank
added.
Eurobank, like other Greek banks, has been battered by the
country's debt crisis. It lost 5.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion)
in 2011, hit by debt swap writedowns.
Greek banks depend on funding from the European Central Bank
to be recapitalised, a vital part of the 130 billion euro EU and
International Monetary Fund bailout Greece agreed in March to
stave off national bankruptcy.
"Given the conditions that have developed in the Greek
economy, the regulators made clear the need for complete
separation of the two groups," a banking official said on
condition of anonymity.
"This would ensure that Greek developments and any risk
assessment would not affect the activities of EFG Group in the
sensitive area of international private banking."
The bank said it would elect new board members in the coming
days.
($1 = 0.8219 euros)
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Holmes)