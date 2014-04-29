ATHENS, April 29 Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank said its 2.86 billion euro ($395.95 billion) share offering to plug a capital hole met with strong international demand and was priced at 0.31 euro a share after books closed on Tuesday.

Eurobank, 95 percent-owned by Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF, becomes the first Greek lender to return to majority private ownership as the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund's stake will fall to about 35 percent after the offering. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)