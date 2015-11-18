* Eurobank, Alpha get orders above amount sought in share issues

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Nov 18 Two of Greece's four big banks, Eurobank and Alpha, will plug their capital holes without state aid after investors showed strong interest in their share sales, giving a sign of confidence Greece can turn the corner and start growing again.

Rivals Piraeus and National however were likely to get help from the country's bank rescue fund.

The four sought funds via share offerings to fill a 14.4 billion euro ($15.4 billion) capital shortfall revealed by a European Central Bank (ECB) health check last month, a sum nearly five times their combined stock market value.

It will be their third recapitalisation since 2013, designed to restore confidence in the sector, lure back billions of deposits that fled the system and enable them to fund a contracting economy thirsty for credit.

Eurobank's share offering fetched orders of 2.6 billion euros, more than the 2.04 billion Greece's third-largest lender was looking to raise, officials at the bank told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The interest came mostly from foreign funds with about 300 million euros offered by Greek investors," one official said.

Eurobank had commitments from Brookfield Capital Partners, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Highfields Capital Management and WL Ross investment funds.

Preliminary allocation is expected after the market close on Wednesday and will be confirmed with investors on Friday, after the Euro Working Group, the group of euro zone deputy finance ministers who make recommendations to the Eurogroup of finance ministers), recommends the release of a loan installment to Athens, Merrill Lynch, one of the dealer managers, said.

CAPITAL NEEDS

Alpha Bank's bookbuilding fetched orders of about 2.5 billion euros, two executives at the bank told Reuters, above the 1.55 billion Greece's fourth-largest lender was seeking.

Eurobank and Alpha were found to have smaller capital needs, at 2.1 billion euros and 2.7 billon respectively, in the ECB health check than National Bank and Piraeus, under the ECB stress test's adverse scenario.

The capital holes of Piraeus and NBG were twice as large. Bookbuilding at both is expected to be concluded shortly.

All four banks launched offers to bondholder to swap junior and senior debt for new shares, thus generating equity capital to help reduce their capital needs.

Investors ploughing in new money to recapitalise the four banks will include the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the World Bank's International Finance Corp (IFC), both acting as catalysts to signal confidence.

The EBRD is set to buy up to 250 million euros equity stakes in the banks, allocating not more than 80 million euros per lender. The IFC will pump in up to 300 million euros.

"We are responding to a temporary crisis situation acting as a bridge to mobilise private investors," EBRD Managing Director Jean Marc Peterschmitt told Reuters. "We will have a five-year role in Greece, beyond 2020 we believe there will not be a reason for us to be involved."

($1 = 0.9373 euros)