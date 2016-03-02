ATHENS, March 2 Greek lender Eurobank
swung to a loss in last year's final quarter as provisions for
impaired loans weighed on its bottom line.
Greece's third-largest lender by assets, which is 2.4
percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund after its
recapitalisation late last year, reported on Wednesday a loss of
175 million euros ($189.5 million) versus a net profit of 406
million euros in the third quarter of 2015.
Credit loss provisions rose 5.7 percent quarter-on-quarter
to 271 million euros. Non-performing loans inched up to 35.2
percent of its loan book from 35 percent in the third quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.9234 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)