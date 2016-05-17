ATHENS May 17 Greek lender Eurobank
turned profitable in the first quarter for the first time since
the third quarter of 2011, helped by lower provisions for
impaired loans and stronger net interest income.
Greece's third-largest lender by assets, which is 2.4
percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund after its
recapitalisation late last year, on Tuesday reported net profit
of 60 million euros ($68.02 million) versus a loss of 175
million euros in the final quarter of 2015.
Credit loss provisions fell 33.4 percent quarter-on-quarter
to 175 million euros. Non-performing loans eased to 34.8 percent
of its loan book from 35.2 percent in last year's fourth
quarter.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)