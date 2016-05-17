ATHENS May 17 Greek lender Eurobank turned profitable in the first quarter for the first time since the third quarter of 2011, helped by lower provisions for impaired loans and stronger net interest income.

Greece's third-largest lender by assets, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund after its recapitalisation late last year, on Tuesday reported net profit of 60 million euros ($68.02 million) versus a loss of 175 million euros in the final quarter of 2015.

Credit loss provisions fell 33.4 percent quarter-on-quarter to 175 million euros. Non-performing loans eased to 34.8 percent of its loan book from 35.2 percent in last year's fourth quarter. ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)