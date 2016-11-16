ATHENS Nov 16 Eurobank net profit rose in July-to-September compared to the second quarter, helped by lower provisions for impaired loans, Greece's third-largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.

Eurobank, which is 2.4 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund after its recapitalisation late last year, reported net earnings of 85 million euros ($90.9 million) after profit of 46 million euros in the second quarter.

Credit loss provisions fell 14.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to 191 million euros from 222 million in the second quarter. Non-performing loans rose slightly to 34.8 percent of its loan book from 34.7 percent at the end of June. ($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)