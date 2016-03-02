* Eurobank posts loss of 175 mln euros in Q4
* Non-performing credit reaches 35.2 pct of loan book
* Continues bad-debt provisioning
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, March 2 Eurobank on Wednesday
reported a loss for the final quarter of last year, with
provisions for bad loans putting pressure on its bottom line.
Kicking off the earnings reporting season for Greek banks,
the country's third-largest bank by assets made a net loss of
175 million euros ($189.5 million) after a 406-million euro
profit in the third quarter.
"Although the extended regime of capital controls in Greece
and delays in negotiations on the first (bailout) review are
hampering economic activity, our main goal remains to return to
profitability this year," Chief Executive Fokion Karavias said
in a statement.
Greek banks are still troubled by large problem loan
portfolios after the country's deep recession pushed
unemployment to record highs. They continue to make bad debt
provisions as joblessness has made it hard for borrowers to
service their debts.
The group, with operations in the Balkans including Romania
and Bulgaria, set aside provisions for bad loans to strengthen
its balance sheet and increase the cash coverage of
non-performing loans.
Eurobank, which is 2.4 percent owned by Greece's HFSF bank
rescue fund after its recapitalisation late last year, said
credit loss provisions rose 5.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to
271 million euros in October-to-December.
Non-performing credit -- loans in arrears for more than 90
days -- inched up to 35.2 percent of its loan book from 35
percent in the third quarter.
Group deposits rose by 1.4 billion euros in the fourth
quarter to 31.45 billion, helping the bank to reduce central
bank borrowing to 24.3 billion euros from 31.6 billion euros at
the end of the third quarter.
(1 US dollar = 0.9234 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)