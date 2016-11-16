* Eurobank posts 85 mln euro Q3 profit, up 85 pct q/q
* Loan-loss provisions decline 14 pct
* Non-performing loans at 34.8 pct of book
(Adds CEO comment, details, background)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Nov 16 Greece's Eurobank was
profitable for a third straight quarter in July-September as
lower provisions for bad debt helped to boost earnings 85
percent from the previous quarter.
Greece's third-largest lender by assets, in which the
country's bank rescue fund owns a 2.4 percent stake after a
recapitalisation last year, reported net earnings of 85 million
euros ($91 million), up from 46 million in the second quarter.
Greek banks are struggling with large problem loan
portfolios after a deep, protracted recession pushed
unemployment to record highs, making it hard for borrowers to
service their debts.
Lenders have about 109 billion euros of non-performing
credit, which at 45 percent of their loan books is the second
highest ratio in Europe after Cyprus. They face ambitious
targets to cut the overhang by 40 percent by 2019.
They are also grappling with funding gaps after a deposit
flight last year that led to capital controls in June 2015.
Banks still depend on central bank funding to plug the hole.
"Active management of the non-performing (loan) stock
remains top priority for the next quarters," Eurobank CEO Fokion
Karavias said in a statement.
"The plan for decreasing non-performing exposures, submitted
to the (European Central Bank's) Single Supervisory Mechanism in
September, is under way," he said.
Eurobank reduced its credit-loss provisions by 14.1 percent
to 191 million euros in the third quarter from 222 million in
the second.
Non-performing credit, loans more than 90 days past their
due date, rose slightly to 34.8 percent of its loan book from
34.7 percent at the end of June.
The group, with subsidiaries in the Balkans, said
international operations remained profitable, contributing 25
million euros to group profit.
Funding from the European Central Bank and the Bank of
Greece decreased by 6.0 billion euros from June to mid-November,
dropping to 15.5 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9350 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Mark Potter)