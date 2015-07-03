LONDON, July 3 (IFR) - Greece and its creditors may have only two weeks after this weekend's referendum to come up with a new bailout agreement, with the country set to default by July 20 if it is unable to come up with funds for repayments.

After the beleaguered nation failed to meet a 1.6bn obligation to the IMF due last Tuesday, market focus turned to a 3.49bn repayment of bonds maturing on July 20. These securities are held by the European Central Bank and failure to pay would have significant ramifications.

Many market participants believe the country would have a 30-day grace period after the July 20 maturity date, but a prospectus of the original bonds uncovered by IFR indicates that the sovereign will go into immediate default should it fail to pay - though it will have seven days to remedy this.

The prospectus relates to the bonds issued by Greece in 2005. The ECB purchased these from private investors under the Securities Markets Programme which it instigated during the depths of the eurozone crisis five years ago.

The ECB's holdings were ringfenced by changing the unique identification codes (ISINs) when Greece restructured its private sector debt in 2012, but retained the maturity date and 3.70% coupon.

"The Republic defaults in the payment of principal in respect of any of the bonds when due at maturity or otherwise and such default is not cured by payment thereof within seven days from the due date for such payment," the document says.

The ECB declined to comment when asked whether there was a grace period and whether the conditions outlined in the original prospectus are still applicable.

"I think a lot of people have confused the ECB bonds with the IMF debt, where there is a 30-day grace period. My understanding is that there is no grace period," said one economist covering Europe.

A failure to repay those bonds could prove much more punitive for Greece than a failure to service IMF debt.

"Missing an IMF payment has very light immediate consequences. Missing the ECB/EIB payment on July 20 triggers tougher consequences: it may mean a freeze in bank ELA liquidity," said Alberto Gallo, head of macro credit research at RBS.

It will also trigger legal default, cross-default on other obligations, and default by rating agencies, he said.

The ECB also would not clarify if a failure to pay on July 20 would result in an immediate freeze on the emergency liquidity assistance currently supporting Greek banks.

"We do not want to speculate," an ECB spokesperson told IFR.

In addition to the ECB bond payment, Greece also has 2bn of t-bills maturing and an 83m-equivalent Japanese yen obligation due on July 14; a failure to pay either of these would also lead to a default. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker and Matthew Davies)