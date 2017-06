ATHENS Nov 21 Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will hold talks with Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Thursday, the spokesman for the Greek government said on Wednesday.

Samaras is scheduled to attend a European Union summit in Brussels starting on Thursday.

Greece's lenders failed for the second week running to strike a deal to unlock aid for Athens to avoid bankruptcy and Samaras earlier appealed to them to avoid any further delays.